Both Pakistani Physicians and Pakistani Workforce are Critical to Improving Economies of the U.S. and Pakistan

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its sponsorship of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) 2022 winter meeting, to be held Dec. 22-25 at the Nishtar Medical University in Multan, Pakistan.

Around 150 Pakistani-born physicians practicing in the U.S. are expected to attend the winter meeting in Pakistan, which offers a program packed with continuing medical education sessions, a young professionals council seminar, a research competition and networking. The event is one of four annual meetings APPNA hosts at both U.S.-based and international locations.

Foreign-born physicians, including those of Pakistani descent, play a strong role in the U.S. healthcare system. They have often been viewed as the solution to the physician shortage plaguing the U.S., especially in underserved areas like rural communities. A nonprofit established in 1977 and one of the largest medical associations in the U.S., APPNA offers strong support to Pakistani-born physicians, from securing visas to helping their families. They also encourage members to engage in community service in the U.S., including running food pantries, soup kitchens and free local clinics.

As a U.S.-based company with a global workforce that includes three offices in Pakistan, CareCloud is uniquely positioned to act as another anchor for Pakistani physicians practicing medicine in the U.S. CareCloud will use its sponsorship platform at APPNA’s winter meeting to share with attendees how their proprietary technology, global workforce and comprehensive suite of services and solutions meet the greatest needs of physicians today, and ultimately help providers embrace the next generation of healthcare.

One of CareCloud’s unique strengths is its ability to capitalize on state-of-the-art technology, cost-efficiencies and high-quality standards offered by Pakistan’s educated, English-speaking workforce, which commonly assists U.S. medical practices with the critical role of revenue cycle management (RCM). CareCloud’s global team of experienced professionals can streamline the revenue cycle for overworked, understaffed medical offices. Because Pakistan offers tax incentives on IT exports and a low cost of living and equipment, CareCloud’s RCM solution can be delivered at a fraction of the cost when compared to exclusive reliance on U.S.-based employees.

“The U.S. and Pakistan share a great relationship and a common goal of leveraging what each has to offer to expand economic relations to enhance the prosperity of each country’s citizens,” said Cameron Munter, CareCloud board member and former U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan. “Similarly, CareCloud and Pakistani-born physicians share identical values when it comes to supporting their respective communities, and both are appreciated contributors to strengthening the ties between the U.S. and Pakistan.”

To learn more about CareCloud’s solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

