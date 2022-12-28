CyberArk Appoints Omer Grossman Global Chief Information Officer

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity+Security, today announced the appointment of Omer Grossman as Global Chief Information Officer (CIO). After serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for more than 25 years, Grossman will lead CyberArk’s Global Information Technology group. Grossman brings deep experience in cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and building out scalable, resilient IT environments.

“Omer is an outstanding leader and we’re delighted to welcome him to CyberArk. For the last decade, he has been on the frontlines of cyber warfare, and has seen first-hand the acceleration of attacker innovation. His operational and strategic experience, combined with his ability to solve complex challenges, will be a huge asset to CyberArk as we continue to grow and scale our company by delivering best-in-class Identity Security solutions and services to employees and customers,” said Udi Mokady, founder, chairman and CEO of CyberArk.

Grossman most recently served as the Head of the IDF’s Cyber Defense Operations Center. In this role, he led joint and national cyber defense campaigns and operations. Grossman also served as Head of the Center for Computing and Information Systems (Mamram), the central Cloud Service Provider of the IDF, providing data and infrastructure services to all military branches including the general command staff. In this role, he led a unit of hundreds of people who developed, operated and secured the IDF’s main cloud environment.

“I’m inspired by CyberArk’s corporate values, culture and commitment to customers and partners. With its strong leadership, CyberArk has demonstrated the ability to continuously evolve and adapt, including taking advantage of new data-driven tools and cloud technologies to support resiliency, speed and scale. I’m honored to join CyberArk and build on the great work of CyberArk’s global Information Technology teams,” said Grossman.

Grossman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in physics and electrical engineering from Tel Aviv University and a Master of Science in Government Information Leadership from the National Defense University, College of Information and Cyberspace in Washington D.C.

About CyberArk

