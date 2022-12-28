Wheels, a Helbiz company (NASDAQ:HLBZ) and amongst micro-mobility leaders in North America thanks to its unique sit-down scooter, is launching its first proprietary store in San Francisco, California, to allow for the purchase of its new vehicle, the Wheels One, and a vast assortment of micro-mobility related vehicles and accessories.

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The store, to be opened by the end of Q1 2023, will offer a wide selection of electric micro-mobility products, including the highly-anticipated Wheels One, an innovative vehicle developed and patented by Wheels. The Wheels One is designed for urban commuting and features a sleek and compact design, long-range battery, and smooth ride.

In addition to the Wheels One, the store will also offer a variety of other electric vehicles and accessories, including scooters, bikes, and skateboards. Customers can test ride and purchase products on site, and experienced technicians will be available for repairs and maintenance.

"We are thrilled to bring our products and services directly to the people of San Francisco," said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz. "Our goal is to make sustainable and convenient transportation accessible to everyone, especially in cities in which shared micro-mobility is not allowed, and we believe that having a physical presence in San Francisco will help us achieve this mission. This will further aid our strategy of driving towards profitability by incrementing revenues linked to retail sales and long term rentals. This will be the first of many openings we will carry out throughout 2023 and more information will be shared over the first quarter of the year."

The new store is a reflection of Wheels' commitment to sustainability and revolutionizing intra-urban transportation. The store will be powered by renewable energy and feature eco-friendly design elements, aligning with the company's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

According to recent data, proprietary ownership of micro-mobility vehicles in North America has grown significantly in recent years, with electric scooters and bikes leading the way in popularity. Wheels is excited to contribute to this growing trend and provide convenient and eco-friendly transportation options to the residents of San Francisco.

The store will be open seven days a week and located in San Francisco’s city center. Customers are encouraged to visit the store to test ride the various vehicles and learn more about the sustainable culture of Wheels. The store will also host community events and workshops focused on electric micro-mobility and sustainability. Follow Wheels on social media for updates on store events and promotions.

About Helbiz

About Wheels

Wheels is a last-mile, shared electric mobility platform whose seated form factor changes the landscape in dockless mobility. In addition to being seated, Wheels devices have a low center of gravity and 14-inch wheels to help navigate uneven pavement surfaces. Wheels has launched a first-of-its-kind integrated helmet system that can give riders physical access to a shareable helmet with every ride they take. Wheels is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. Learn more at www.takewheels.com.

