PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS ELEVATES DAYNA BLANK TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

26 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa" or "the company"), the owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, has promoted Dayna Blank from Senior Vice President, Human Resources to Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.

While maintaining her current duties, Blank will lead the expansion of Playa's award-winning employee culture across a growing portfolio of independent owners that look to Playa's management arm for long-term success.

In this new leadership role, Blank is officially elevated to Playa's executive leadership team and will report directly to Bruce Wardinski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Dayna has long been the driving force defining Playa's recruiting, associate development and retention strategies with a constant eye on compassion, diversity and instilling pride at every level within our organization," said Wardinski, "and our success today is directly related to a company culture she has built during her eight-year tenure."

Located in Playa's Fort Lauderdale office, Blank leads a network of professionals in destinations Playa operates across the Caribbean and Mexico. In 2022, Blank has led Playa to prestigious award wins and recognitions including Great Places to Work Certification, Virginia Business Best Places To Work, SunSentinel South Florida Top Workplaces, and Employer of the Year Stevie®Award.

"I am constantly amazed by the commitment and care our associates display for each other and our guests," said Blank. "While I am certainly thankful for this opportunity, my inspiration is in the accomplishments of our team and the pride our associates display daily," she added.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa") is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 22 resorts (8,366 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

