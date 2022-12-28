Blackline+Safety+Corp.+%28TSX%3A+BLN%29%2C a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced that a global integrated energy company has signed a new contract with Blackline Safety valued over $1 million. This investment will enable the company to pilot Blackline’s connected safety solutions at two refinery sites in Canada.

The customer is purchasing 1,500 G7c cellular wearables as part of their connected worker program. The program leverages technology to improve frontline worker safety, productivity, and efficiency by providing access to real-time information.

Using Blackline Safety’s application programming interface (API) – software tools that allow systems to talk to each other— data from the devices will be accessible through the customer’s on-site control room and data visualization platforms. The API also enables easy visibility of the location and safety status of every device wearer.

“This new order delivers protection for over 1,500 workers so they have the confidence to get the job done and return home safe, uniquely provided by our connectivity, location enablement and real-time visibility capabilities of the Blackline solution,” said Sean+Stinson%2C+Chief+Growth+Officer%2C+Blackline+Safety.

“Increasingly, we’re seeing deployments where our customers choose to partner with us thanks to our all-in-one solution for lone worker and gas detection. Our multi-feature technology helps us solve diverse workplace safety and operational challenges.”

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline Safety enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline Safety provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline Safety provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

