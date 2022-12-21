Erie Insurance promotes Sean Dugan to Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Services

ERIE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2022

Dugan is a 30-year ERIE employee and has served as SVP, Human Resources, since 2020

ERIE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced that Sean Dugan has been promoted to executive vice president, Human Resources and Corporate Services, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Dugan, who has led HR as senior vice president since 2020, has held a variety of leadership roles since joining ERIE as a personal lines underwriter in 1992.

"Sean has made extraordinary contributions to ERIE over his 30-year career and I'm excited that he has accepted this promotion," said Tim NeCastro, ERIE's president and CEO. "Having served in leadership roles across business and support functions, Sean brings not only HR expertise and thought leadership, but also valuable institutional knowledge and perspective, to our executive team."

In addition to HR leadership, Dugan's career at ERIE spans roles in personal lines underwriting and reinsurance underwriting as well as technical training and development and instructional design. Dugan was named vice president, Corporate Training and Development, in 2010; vice president, Recruiting in 2012; and vice president, Talent Acquisition and Community Outreach, in 2014. In 2018, Sean was named ERIE's Corporate HR Officer.

Dugan was appointed to ERIE's Executive Council in August 2021 following the departure of Dionne Wallace Oakley and will continue to report to NeCastro as EVP. In his new role, Dugan will continue to lead the HR function as well as ERIE's Corporate Services, Strategic Communications and Privacy teams.

A native of Erie, Pa., Dugan attended the United States Naval Academy and holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from Gannon University. He has earned designations as a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), Associate in Underwriting (AU) and Associate in Reinsurance (ARe). He also currently serves on the American Property Casual Insurance Association (APCIA) Human Resources Committee, is a Commissioner on the City of Erie Housing Authority Board and is a member of the Council of Fellows at Penn State Behrend.

About Erie Insurance
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

