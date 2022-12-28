AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and solutions, was named one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Responsible+Companies+for+2023 by Newsweek and Statista.

This ranking is based on dozens of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. The data was publicly disclosed in financial and CSR reports and obtained in surveys from the companies and the public.

“AGCO has worked diligently through our sustainability efforts to build a solid foundation of ESG disclosures, and our ranking at 71 out of 500 companies shows the results,” said Roger Batkin, SVP, General Counsel, Chief ESG Officer & Corporate Secretary.

“Our purpose is to deliver farmer-focused solutions to sustainably feed our world, and we’re excited that our stakeholders recognize the important work we’re doing to support farmers, our employees and our communities,” said Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President & CEO.

About AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO, Financial) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com . For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005042/en/