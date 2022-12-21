Hyundai Vehicles Named to Consumer Guide's® 2023 Best Buy Awards

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022

  • Three Repeat Hyundai Vehicles Awarded Consumer Guide Best Buy Awards
  • More than 150 Vehicles Evaluated Across 18 Categories

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's award winning 2023 Venue, Santa Fe and IONIQ 5 electric sport utility vehicle have been named to Consumer Guide's ® 2023 Best Buy Awards. Each awarded vehicle represents a combination of outstanding attributes including in demand features, performance, accommodations, fuel economy, reliability records, and resale value. Hyundai vehicles awarded represent Best Buys in the subcompact, compact and midsize crossover categories. The complete list of Consumer Guide 2023 Best Buy Awards can be viewed at http://consumerguide.com/b

"Hyundai is once again pleased to have products included as Consumer Guide Best Buys recognizing real-world driving preferences of consumers," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Whether traveling to a local or far-away destination, Hyundai's product line-up offers a wide array of desired features and advanced technologies matching consumers considerations."

A Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy represents the finest value and attributes in each respective class. For 2023, 41 Best Buys have been awarded in 18 classes, providing clear, easy choices for consumers.

"With the Venue, Santa Fe, and Ioniq 5, Hyundai demonstrates its ability to deliver value, mainstream excellence, and cutting-edge technology at the same time. It's hard not to be impressed with how this brand is reshaping how Americans think about personal transportation," said Consumer Guide Publisher Tom Appel.

Consumer Guide
Since 1967, Consumer Guide has published authoritative, objective reviews of new and used cars and trucks. Consumer Guide's singular focus is to make car shopping easier for consumers. Consumer Guide editors provide professional, unbiased evaluations of nearly 1,500 new and used vehicles, as well as expert shopping advice and insightful automotive editorials. Consumer Guide is based in Morton Grove, IL. It is published by Publications International, Ltd.
About Us | Consumer Guide Auto

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

