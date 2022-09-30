Newmark Introduces National Single Family Rental Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark is pleased to announce the formalization of the company's Single Family Rental (SFR) group, focusing on investment sales, programmatic joint-venture equity placement and debt and structured finance. The SFR group—led by Vice Chairmen Chad Lavender and Ryan Maconachy—will be part of Newmark's Multifamily Capital Markets group. Directors Leland Manning and Josh Francis will also spearhead the firm's efforts in the SFR space. The group will execute assignments in conjunction with Newmark's Multifamily Capital Markets group, led by Chief Strategy Officer and President and Head of Multifamily Capital Markets Jeff Day.

"With Newmark's significant presence in the multifamily and alternative real estate sectors, and a growing institutional interest in the SFR space, formalizing this practice was a logical next step as we continue to enhance our full-service capital markets offerings to our clients," Lavender commented.

Nationally, Newmark ranked #1 in alternative real estate asset transactions and ranked second in transaction volume of multifamily properties year-to-date in 2022.i

The SFR sector has gained significant momentum over the past several years, and institutions have allocated over $100 billion to the asset type. "With increased rental housing demand, renters are seeking more space and the privacy of a detached home without the demands of a mortgage, especially considering interest rate increases. This, in combination with the rise in SFR-earmarked capital, underscores the expectation that SFR supply will increase in coming years," remarked Manning.

"Since joining Newmark in 2019, our group has participated in transactions totaling more than $15 billion. We have partnered with institutional groups to build their alternative asset platforms through three primary areas of expertise: joint-venture equity, investment sales and debt and structured finance," concluded Maconachy. "Additionally, Newmark's Multifamily investment sales and debt business have together generated over $87 billion in transactions since 2021. We understand the alternative asset and multifamily landscapes and what it takes to assist clients in expanding their portfolios within the SFR space."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of approximately $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 180 offices with nearly 6,700 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.




iIn terms of dollar volume, according to an analysis of Real Capital Analytics data

