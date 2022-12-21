TrueBlue Recognized for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion by 2022 HRO Today Association Awards

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 21, 2022

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is proud to be named a winner in the 2022 HRO Today Association Awards in the North America Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Excellence category. This award is evidence of the company's commitment to creating a culture in which all employees feel included and valued.

This distinction is given to companies that keep diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) top of mind throughout their organization—from candidate selection and customer experience to employee engagement and beyond. TrueBlue was recognized for demonstrating their efforts to ensure an open and inclusive environment that accommodates a wide variety of interests, backgrounds and beliefs.

"This recognition from HRO Today belongs to our dedicated employees, who are working with passion and purpose to foster an inclusive culture," said Steve Cooper, CEO of TrueBlue. "We are so grateful for their tireless work and commitment to helping ensure that everyone at TrueBlue has the opportunity to advance and thrive.

Multiple factors contributed to this designation for TrueBlue, including: eight company-sponsored employee resource groups, a cross-brand DE&I council led by their Vice President of DE&I who oversees the company's strategy to create a culture of inclusion, and a strong segment of female leaders in positions of directors and above across the organization.

TrueBlue's philosophy on DE&I is to create an environment where every employee can achieve merit-based career growth, receive the training and development they need to succeed, gain equal access to new opportunities and be their authentic selves.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2021, TrueBlue connected approximately 615,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

SOURCE TrueBlue

