Casino Metro and Caesars Sportsbook Launch Sports Betting at Puerto Rico's Largest Casino

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Partnership features plans to expand into mobile sports betting throughout the commonwealth, following regulatory approvals

PR Newswire

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 21, 2022

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino Metro, Puerto Rico's largest casino, today announced the opening of its sportsbook with Caesars Sportsbook, a division of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"). The partnership brings Caesars Sportsbook's elevated retail sports betting product to Casino Metro's guests with plans to launch the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app in Puerto Rico in 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

metrobets_with_Caesars_Sportsbook_Logo.jpg

"We are proud to launch the "MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook" brand, at Casino Metro, generating more than 30 new jobs for our workforce," explained Ismael Vega, General Manager of Casino Metro. "The foray into the world of sports betting is a natural step for our operation, which has been characterized by constant innovation. Due to its complexity, as usual, we were immersed in a process of analysis and preparation to achieve it and we are proud to achieve this alliance with a giant like Caesars."

The Caesars Sportsbook retail sportsbook at Casino Metro opens with three betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks for customers to place wagers. The newly renovated space will also feature more than 25 LED TVs and odds boards to bring guests the ultimate sports viewing experience to San Juan. Casino Metro has already begun its expansion, which will be completed in the second quarter of 2023. This ambitious project would add more than 7,000 square feet to the operation of its casino.

"As we pursued sports betting in Puerto Rico under its unique framework, we wanted to align with the best possible partner that would provide deep, localized knowledge of the market," said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. "We found that partner in Casino Metro, which has a strong brand and customer base in the Puerto Rico market."

After initially launching retail sports betting at Casino Metro, MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook plans to expand to other satellite wagering locations in local businesses throughout the commonwealth, as permitted by Puerto Rico law, reaching a diverse customer base.

Caesars remains an industry leader in responsible gaming with a continued focus on responsible gaming education as Caesars Sportsbook continues to expand into new markets. Caesars Sportsbook has partnerships with the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams, while being the exclusive odds provider for ESPN and CBS Sports.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Casino Metro's social handle @CasinoMetro can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Casino Metro
At 23,000 square feet, Casino Metro is the largest operation in all of Puerto Rico, by square feet and number of slots. Casino Metro features 19 gaming tables and 547 slots, many of which are exclusive to Casino Metro. Its 2023 expansion will bring the above square footage to 30,000 of gaming space along with over 25 table games and over 650 slot machines. Casino Metro is managed and operated by Interlink, an integrated real estate resource with over 44 years of experience in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. The Company's primary focus is development, construction, and asset & property management, within the hospitality, residential, and commercial sectors.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate. If playing causes you financial, family, and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023.

Source: Caesars Entertainment Inc.; CZR

favicon.png?sn=LA71314&sd=2022-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casino-metro-and-caesars-sportsbook-launch-sports-betting-at-puerto-ricos-largest-casino-301708371.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA71314&Transmission_Id=202212211120PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA71314&DateId=20221221
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.