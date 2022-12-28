NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Phillip Ashley is an an award-winning chocolatier who founded Memphis, TN-based Phillip Ashley Chocolates in 2012. The brand has an international following and Phillip has curated dining experiences at the James Beard House in New York City, as well as created tens of thousands of chocolates for Hollywood's elite at the EMMYS®, GRAMMYS® and OSCARS®.

"Being a part of ICCC has been an insightful and collaborative experience. I've been able to network with some of the leading minds in the entrepreneurial and education communities as well as peer founders from across the country. I am always appreciative of programs that aim to decrease the disparity in equity black and brown small business owners especially face." Phillip Ashley Rix, Founder and CEO Phillip Ashley Chocolates.

Read more.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation

Website: http://www.fedex.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/732795/FedEx-Business-Spotlight-Phillip-Ashley-Chocolates



