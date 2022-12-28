Hope Mehlman Joins Discover as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Hope Mehlman, an accomplished leader, business executive and legal expert with over 20 years of legal, compliance, regulatory, and risk management experience in the financial services industry and in private practice, will be joining Discover as chief legal officer and general counsel and a member of the company’s Executive Committee.

Mehlman will lead Discover’s legal organization, which plays a critical role advising on corporate and product strategies, as well as managing litigation and legislative and regulatory affairs. Considered an industry leader in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), her knowledge and expertise in the ESG space will benefit Discover.

“Hope’s experience working in the financial services industry and supporting business strategy will enable her to contribute to Discover’s success and effectively lead our regulatory and legislative efforts,” said Roger Hochschild, Discover’s CEO and president.

Prior to joining Discover, Mehlman was executive vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary of Bank of the West and corporate secretary of BNP Paribas USA, Inc. She held leadership roles in building diverse and inclusive work environments including co-executive sponsor of Bank of the West’s Women’s Initiative, and executive sponsor of Bank of the West’s Association for Pan-Asian Excellence Resource Group.

Mehlman was named one of the Most Influential Women in Business in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and was highlighted by Corporate Counsel as an extraordinary leader for her “Innovative Leadership” as part of its 2022 Women, Influence & Power in Law Awards.

Before joining Bank of the West, Mehlman served as executive vice president, corporate secretary, chief governance officer, and deputy general counsel of Regions Financial Corporation. She also served as co-chair of the Board of Directors of the Council of Institutional Investors.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com%2Fcompany.

