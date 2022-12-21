Chubb Names Teresa Black Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, North America Surety

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Dec. 21, 2022

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has appointed Teresa Black Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of North America Surety. In this new role, Ms. Black will have responsibility for the underwriting, strategy and profitable growth of Commercial and Construction Surety business in North America. Ms. Black will continue to report to Stephen Haney, Vice President Chubb Group, Division President, North America Surety.

"Teresa has been an exceptional leader to our surety team and partner to our clients seeking reliable surety capacity for wide-ranging projects," said John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group, and President, Chubb North America. "In this new role she will have a broader role impact in setting the course for the ongoing growth of our North America Surety business."

"Having worked with Teresa for nearly a decade, I have seen firsthand the pivotal contributions she has made to our organization, both in building our business and cultivating reliable capacity for our customers, and through strengthening our team with her generous mentoring of up-and-coming talent," said Stephen Haney, Division President, North America Surety. "I'm excited to see all she will accomplish in this new role."

Based in New York, Ms. Black was previously Executive Vice President, Commercial Surety. She has 25 years of insurance industry experience and joined Chubb, then named ACE, Surety in 2013 as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the U.S. business. She also previously served as Senior Vice President, Distribution Management, Vice President, National Segment Leader for New York, and Assistant Vice President, Financial Lines. Ms. Black is a member of the Board of Directors of the Spencer Educational Foundation. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Binghamton University and an MBA in Finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

Chubb is the fifth largest surety underwriter in the U.S., representing more than 70 of the Engineering News Record top 400 contractors. The business offers a wide variety of surety products and specializes in underwriting both commercial and contract bonds and has the capacity to issue bonds on a global basis.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

