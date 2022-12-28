Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 13, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of Iris Energy Limited (“Iris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IREN) investors who purchased: (a) ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s November 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”); and/or (b) securities between November 17, 2021 and November 1, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Iris investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On or about November 17, 2021, Iris conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximated 8.27 million ordinary shares at $28 per share.

On November 2, 2022, Iris disclosed that “[c]ertain equipment (i.e., Bitcoin miners) owned by [Non-Recourse SPV 2 and Non-Recourse SPV 3] currently produce insufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations, and have a current market value well below the principal amount of the relevant loans” and that “[r]estructuring discussions with the lender remain ongoing.”

On this news, Iris’s stock price fell $0.51, or 15%, to close at $2.88 per share on November 2, 2022 – 89.7% less than the original IPO price – thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) certain of Iris’s Bitcoin miners, owned through its Non-Recourse SPVs, were unlikely to produce sufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations; (2) accordingly, Iris’s use of equipment financing agreements to procure Bitcoin miners was not as sustainable as Defendants had represented; (3) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s business, operations, and financial condition; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Iris securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 13, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

