AZTV7 (KAZT-TV), the only locally owned and operated broadcast station in the Phoenix market, and its family of channels, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR) – a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media – to use Comscore’s local TV currency as the primary source to sell and post advertising buys. With Comscore’s database of 340,000+ homes in the Phoenix market, KAZT can now offer greater stability in its measurement and granular reporting down to the quarter hour, as well as greater accuracy and delivery to KAZT’s advertiser base.

“Based on the growing agency demand in the Phoenix market for Comscore’s currency, we decided to partner with Comscore,” said KAZT General Manager Rick Soltesz. “This robust data set will allow us to not only highlight the size of our audience but also the quality to advertisers looking to reach Phoenix viewers.”

Comscore joins the KAZT portfolio of other research resources including Marshall Marketing, Scarborough, WideOrbit, Cox Reps Television Analytics and others.

“It is incredibly validating for Comscore to have KAZT join our roster of station clients in the Phoenix market due to buy-side demand,” said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer at Comscore. “This partnership is a testament to the work we’ve done to provide the most accurate and reliable source of audience measurement and advanced advertising solutions to bring local market buying and selling closer to the way national investment is transacted today.”

Station owner Lynn Londen, CEO of Londen Media added, “Partnering with Comscore to utilize its local TV currency is an important step for KAZT. We need to keep pace with the fast-changing viewer and it’s clear that Comscore can help us do that through its delivery of next-generation research that has already been adopted by television selling and buying communities in Phoenix and nationally.”

About Comscore

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About AZTV Channel 7

AZTV7 (KAZT-TV), the only locally owned and operated broadcast station in the Phoenix (Prescott) DMA, is licensed to broadcast across Phoenix and Northern Arizona with studio locations in both Phoenix and Prescott. AZTV7 (Channel 7.1) is home to the locally produced morning show, The Arizona Daily Mix, as well as broadcasting today’s top programs including: Family Feud, Young Sheldon, The Goldberg’s, Rachael Ray, Mom and more! Our mission is to be the most-loved station in Arizona. We utilize media to both entertain and create a sense of community. We engage with local businesses and events, sharing peoples’ stories and offering opportunities to support and connect with your neighbors. AZTV7 is also home to MeTV, America’s #1 all classic television network with timeless and memorable television programs (Ch. 7.2); HSN Home Shopping Network (Ch. 7.3); Charge Network (Ch. 7.4) and AZTV Local Plus (Ch. 7.5). Visit aztv.com

