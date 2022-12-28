Based on input from its expanding workforce, Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) continues to receive accolades from Comparably, winning recognition for creating one of the best company cultures in the United States. Calix continues to evolve the “better, better, never best” culture and attract the best and brightest to further its status as a platform and cloud leader in the booming broadband industry. Calix ranked in the top 20 for company culture (#16), with an A+ rating, among large companies in the United States. Calix also ranked in the Top 20 for Best Company for Diversity (#2), Best Company for Women (#14) and Best CEO (#17).

The annual Comparably Workplace Culture Awards are based on anonymous sentiment ratings submitted by employees over a 12-month period (December 2021 through December 2022). For large companies—those with more than 500 employees—at least 15 percent of employees are required to participate to validate a company’s ratings. Calix saw its rankings rise significantly in four categories of the Comparably Q4 Workplace Culture Awards this year.

Best Company Culture (#16). Even as Calix expanded its global workforce, its culture ranking from Comparably climbed from #21 to #16. This puts Calix ahead of numerous tech giants, including Google and IBM. Best Company for Diversity (#2). For diversity, Comparably ranks Calix above tech companies like Concentrix, HubSpot, and IBM. Calix rose to #2 from #27 in 2021—an amazing jump of 25 places on the list and a confirmation of how highly Calix values diversity in the workplace. Diverse team members at Calix consistently give the company an A+ rating. Best Company for Women (#14). This is a significant jump from a previous ranking of #69. Calix offers programs that extend resources, foster community, and explore challenges and opportunities facing women in the telecommunications industry. Women hold top positions on the Calix Executive Leadership and Governance teams. Best CEO (#17). Michael Weening, who joined Calix in 2016 as executive vice president of global sales, and was promoted to CEO in 2022, ranked #17 on the Comparably list of Best CEOs.

Earlier this year, employee feedback on Comparably propelled Calix into the top echelon of companies with the brightest long-term outlook for success and world-class engineering. As a leading provider of cloud and software platforms to the broadband industry, Calix has invested more than a decade and over $1 billion to develop these innovations. Thanks to this commitment, broadband service providers (BSPs) of any size can simplify their businesses, offer new services that excite residential and business subscribers, and grow the value they provide their communities. Calix and its BSP customers play a transformative role in connecting communities and closing the “digital divide” by bringing differentiated managed services to areas that would otherwise remain unserved or underserved.

“Success starts with people—team members, customers and partners—as our leaders live the mantra of ‘invest in the success of others to be successful,’” said Weening. “A new board member recently stated that Calix is the coolest cloud company that he had never heard of in Silicon Valley. It’s great to see that changing as our evolving culture gets recognized for the special workplace that it is. This starts with purpose, where every team member is asked to know their purpose and how they will help broadband service providers of all sizes leverage our platforms to simplify, excite, and grow their business and community. We then follow that with a ‘better, better, never best’ mindset, where we ask team members to ensure that we are continually changing and improving the culture and company. I look forward to our ongoing improvement as new team members join to support our growth journey.”

Calix will expand its work-from-anywhere workforce in 2023. Visit Calix+Careers regularly to find career opportunities.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.calix.com%2Fpages%2Ftrademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005549/en/