Stagwell (STGW) to Host Senior Brand Leaders for Special Interviews in the Content Studio at CES 2023

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2022

Content Will Be Freely Accessible Via Online Channels

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), is bringing its Content Studio to CES 2023, building on its successful debut at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in June 2022. The Content Studio will be housed at the Stagwell booth in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), 60488.

Stagwell_Content_Studio.jpg

Interviews will be available on Stagwell's YouTube, LinkedIn, and the website. Join the conversation at #StagwellatCES.

As thousands descend on Las Vegas for CES, Stagwell is democratizing access to some of the senior-most business leaders across marketing, electronics, food and drink, luxury goods, media, sports, tourism and more. Through the course of these candid conversations, executives will share perspectives on topics including:

  • What are you doing to transform your business in the year ahead?
  • What does impact mean to you?
  • What technology do you think will spark the greatest transformation of your business in the next five years?

Over 15 leaders will join executives from across the Stagwell network in special conversation. Brands include:

  • AB InBev
  • Christie's
  • Fandom
  • Group Black
  • Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Lyft
  • Magic Leap
  • Minnesota Twins
  • Qualcomm
  • Reddit
  • Sirius XM Media
  • Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.
  • Wells Enterprises (Blue Bunny, Bomb Pop, Halo Top)
  • Zappos
For Access to Content

In line with its mission to democratize content at exclusive events, Stagwell will make the interviews available to anyone, anywhere, via online channels including YouTube, LinkedIn, and the website. To join the conversation, use #StagwellatCES across all platforms.

"I worked with

Bill Gates on his CES keynote 20 years ago when he told the world that all entertainment would be delivered digitally, and here we are: there's nothing you can successfully accomplish in business today without understanding technology's role in how consumers view and interact with the world around them," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "Virtually every consumer action and interaction is now online, and we're excited to host these leaders who are leveraging data and technology to know these consumers well and meet them where they are."

To Connect

Brand executives interested in participating in a Content Studio interview, and/or news organizations interested in obtaining this content for redistribution should contact [email protected] to coordinate.

Journalists interested in participating in Content Studio interviews, or connecting with Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn, and/or leaders from the Stagwell Marketing Cloud or Stagwell network agencies, please contact [email protected].

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

Media Contact
Sarah Arvizo
[email protected]

Stagwell_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY72050&sd=2022-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-to-host-senior-brand-leaders-for-special-interviews-in-the-content-studio-at-ces-2023-301708522.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY72050&Transmission_Id=202212211435PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY72050&DateId=20221221
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.