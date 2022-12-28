Hess Achieves CDP Climate Change Leadership Status and Transition Pathway Initiative Level 4 Status

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Hess Corporation (

NYSE:HES, Financial) has been recognized for climate change stewardship in CDP’s Climate Change Scores for 2022. Hess has earned Leadership status for 14 consecutive years from CDP, an international nonprofit organization that runs a global environmental disclosure system. This year, Hess is one of only two U.S. oil and gas producers to achieve Leadership status, scoring well above both the oil & gas extraction and production sector average and the overall North American regional average.

CDP scores are based on a company’s climate related governance, disclosure practices and management of risks. Ratings for the complete list of companies from around the world can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdp.net%2Fen%2Fscores.

In addition, the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) released its 2022 assessment scores in October on the progress of approximately 600 companies in transitioning to a low carbon economy and supporting efforts to mitigate climate change in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. In TPI’s 2022 report, Hess has achieved Level 4 status, which is the highest level awarded to companies that demonstrably manage climate related risks and opportunities from a governance, operational and strategic perspective.

“We are proud to be recognized for our industry leadership in climate related performance, disclosure and risk management,” said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environmental, Health and Safety.

For more information about sustainability at Hess, including annual Sustainability Reports, please visit www.hess.com%2Fsustainability.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221221005577r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005577/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.