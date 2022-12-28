Connecting Pilots to Peers for Valuable Support

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / American Airlines:

American has long offered an Employee Assistance Plan that provides emotional and mental support for our team members around the world. We know that pilots, in particular, face unique pressures every time they enter the flight deck.

For more than a decade, Project Wingman has been providing our pilots and their family members with additional, specialized support whenever they need it. Established by American and the APA, this peer-to-peer 24/7 helpline allows pilots to reach out to other pilots for emotional and occupational support. Because it protects the privacy of its users, Project Wingman also alleviates any concerns pilots may have regarding the stigma of seeking help.

More than 40 pilots currently volunteer for Project Wingman. In addition to bringing a unique understanding of the challenges pilots can face in their professional and personal lives, these volunteers all undergo specialized, intensive training. As a result, they know when to lend a sympathetic ear and provide encouragement or recommend other resources when the situation warrants greater intervention.

Project Wingman is managed by a deputy chair of the APA aeromedical committee, and American employs a pilot at the managerial level on a full-time basis to support and promote it. That includes visiting our pilot training programs to talk about it and meeting with the chief pilots on a regular basis. Given the program's success, he also advises other airlines on their pilot mental health initiatives. The U.K. and European Union require such peer-to-peer programs, and the FAA recommends them for all airlines.

Read more

b59e091d-6024-42a2-83cf-1ba9f097055d.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: American Airlines
Website: profiles/american-airlines
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: American Airlines



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732838/Connecting-Pilots-to-Peers-for-Valuable-Support

img.ashx?id=732838

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.