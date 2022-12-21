EXACTA SYSTEMS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems announces today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI, NASDAQ: CHDN). This transaction provides substantial means for growth and expansion of Exacta's offerings within the historical horse racing (HHR) industry.

Exacta_Logo_V1.jpg

"We are very excited about this partnership," said Jeremy Stein, chief executive officer and president of Exacta Systems. "This not only aligns our highly flexible HHR technology with a tremendously successful horse racing and gaming company, but also provides Exacta with new opportunities for growth, all while continuing to passionately support our customers."

The Exacta Connect protocol allows the industry's gaming manufacturers, such as AGS, Aurify, Bluberi, Everi, Gaming Arts, IGT, Incredible Technologies, Konami, Light & Wonder and Sega Sammy, to seamlessly connect their top performing content with HHR technology, expanding their opportunities for continued growth.

"Exacta is known for its system flexibility and first-class customer service," continued Stein. "This partnership would not have been possible without the amazing and talented team we have assembled since our humble beginnings in 2012. The progress we have made is something we are very proud of, and we are excited about what we can achieve in the future with our new partnership with CDI."

Exacta is represented by Duane Morris LLP and CDI is represented by Sidley Austin LLP.

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems employs a pioneering technology driving growth in HHR. Exacta Connect's robust and flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system, enabling Exacta to deliver the most diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences.

For more information visit: www.exactasystems.com.

About Churchill Downs, Incorporated: Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI",NASDAQ: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for nearly 150 years, beginning with the company's most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the development of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the TwinSpires horse racing online wagering business and the operation and development of regional casino gaming properties. www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

favicon.png?sn=FL72009&sd=2022-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exacta-systems-signs-agreement-with-churchill-downs-incorporated-301708500.html

SOURCE Exacta Systems

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL72009&Transmission_Id=202212211500PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL72009&DateId=20221221
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.