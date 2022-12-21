PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From politics to pop culture, language played a significant role in shaping the events of 2022 – and how people perceived them. Here are the top language moments of the year, as selected by maslansky + partners, a leading language strategy firm:

The language leadership moment of the year: Zelensky's quote, "We don't need a ride, we need ammunition," demonstrated his commitment to his fellow Ukrainians and showed that he was not backing down in the face of challenges. The smartest reframe of the year: The change in language from the "Stop Sexualization of Children Bill" to the "Don't Say Gay Bill" sparked a larger debate about the bill's true intentions and impact on the LGBTQ+ community. The message that impacted the midterms: President Biden's declaration that "Democracy is on the ballot for us all" resonated with voters and played a significant role in the outcome of the midterm elections. The language we weren't supposed to see that changed the course of the midterms: Leaked documents from Alito stating that "Roe and Casey must be overruled" brought the issue of abortion to the forefront of the midterm elections. The language that changed our view of a celebrity: Tom Brady's admission that "There's a lot of (shit) going on" at age 45 humanized the star athlete and allowed people to relate to him in a new way. On the other hand, Will Smith's outburst, "Keep my wife's name out your f****ing mouth!" damaged his reputation and led to a negative perception of his persona. The message that came too late: House Republicans' "Commitment to America" platform, introduced just weeks before the midterm elections, was seen as a positive message but came too late to have a significant impact on the outcome. The language that changed a company before our eyes: Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter and his declaration that "The bird is freed" signaled a new era for the social media platform. The phrase that put a spotlight on a trend: The term "Quiet Quitting" brought attention to the phenomenon of employees leaving their jobs without announcing their departure or seeking a new position. The phrase that demonstrated the power of contrast: Representative Kinzinger's statement, "President Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home, he chose not to act," helped to change the narrative surrounding the events of January 6th and highlighted the intention behind the president's actions. The language that created the Florida Model of Conservatism: Governor DeSantis' message of "Freedom is here to stay" resonated with voters and helped him secure a victory in the midterm elections. This language has come to define the Florida Model of Conservatism and has influenced political discourse in the state.

About maslansky + partners

maslansky + partners is a language strategy firm widely recognized as a leader in communication, research, and messaging. The firm's approach is based on a simple idea: it's not what you say, it's what they hear®. Using a research- and data-driven approach, maslansky + partners helps clients find the right language to simplify the complex, build credibility amidst controversy, stand out from the crowd, and always speak in the language of their audience. For more information on maslansky + partners, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.maslansky.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-language-moments-of-2022-a-look-back-at-the-years-most-influential-messages-301708541.html

SOURCE maslansky + partners