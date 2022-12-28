Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) will present Mobileye: Now, Next, Beyond; its CES 2023 Press Conference with CEO Professor Amnon Shashua on January 5, 2023 at 11 a.m. PST.

Now, Next, Beyond; CES 2023 Press Conference with Prof. Amnon Shashua (Photo: Business Wire)

Prof. Shashua will provide an update on the state of Mobileye’s market leadership and how Mobileye will bring its near- and long-term vision to life. The presentation will illustrate the industry’s most advanced ADAS-to-AV technology, detailing the spectrum of solutions Mobileye is pioneering to redefine the driving experience now and in the future.

CES visitors are invited to learn more about how Mobileye is driving the autonomous vehicle evolution by visiting Mobileye in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall (LVCC) booth #4601, Thursday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, during show hours.

Mobileye: Now, Next, Beyond

Press Conference with Professor Amnon Shashua

When: Thursday, January 5, 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST | 7 p.m. GMT | 9 p.m. IST)

Where: LVCC West Hall | Room W327

How: Register today to reserve your seat: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mobileye.com%2Fces-2023/

Livestream: Watch live at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mobileye.com%2Fces-2023%2F+%0A

Add the livestream to your calendar by registering in advance.

Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) leads the mobility revolution with its autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in computer vision, artificial intelligence, mapping, and data analysis. Since its founding in 1999, Mobileye has pioneered such groundbreaking technologies as REM™ crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy™ sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS). These technologies are driving the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions, powering industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems and delivering valuable intelligence to optimize mobility infrastructure. To date, more than 125 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye technology inside. In 2022 Mobileye listed as an independent company separate from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mobileye.com.

