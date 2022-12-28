Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, followed by a question and answer session.

A live webcast of Acadia’s presentation will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following the presentation.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on treating the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Rett syndrome and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005543/en/