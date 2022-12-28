Bruker Corporation to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Bruker+Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today it will participate in the 41st annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Frank Laukien, Chairman, President & CEO, Mark Munch, Executive Vice President & President of Bruker Nano Group, and Gerald Herman, Executive Vice President & CFO will present on behalf of the Company on Monday, January 9th, 2023 at 10:30 AM Eastern Standard Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bruker.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Bruker Corporation Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

