Patrick Scatuorchio Joins Peapack Capital as Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer

BEDMINSTER, NJ, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) is proud to announce the appointment of Patrick Scatuorchio as Senior Vice President, Business Development at Peapack Capital, the equipment finance subsidiary of Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Working out of the organization’s Red Bank, New Jersey location, Mr. Scatuorchio joins Peapack-Capital’s team of experienced equipment finance and leasing professionals.

With over 40 years of experience in the equipment finance industry, Mr. Scatuorchio’s knowledge and experience are invaluable to the institution. He most recently served as Vice President, Territory Manager at Wells Fargo Equipment Finance, Inc. where he spent the last 12 years originating equipment finance transactions across New Jersey, Long Island, Eastern PA and Delaware. Prior to that as Vice President at Tygris Equipment Finance, Patrick was instrumental in establishing the Northeast Region for the newly-formed equipment finance subsidiary of Aquiline Partners hedge fund. Additional equipment finance and leasing experience include positions as Vice President, Healthcare Finance at CIT Equipment Finance; District Manager, GE Capital; and Vice President, Intermediate Funding, Finova Capital Corporation (formerly Bell Atlantic Tricon).

Mr. Scatuorchio holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from American University in Washington, D.C. and an MBA in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Baltimore.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.1 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $9.3 billion as of September 30, 2022. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 [email protected], (908) 719-6543.


