Colony Bank Donates $500,000 Through Georgia Heart Hospital Program

3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Colony Bank today announced that it has donated $500,000 to 10 rural hospitals throughout Georgia as part of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. This program aims to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to many patients throughout Georgia.

“It is a privilege to participate in the Georgia HEART Hospital program and to make this donation to our local hospitals that touch the lives of so many of our families, team members, customers, and neighbors,” said Heath Fountain, Chief Executive Officer. “These hospitals have such a big impact in our areas and we are grateful to be able to give back and support them in this way as community partners.”

The 10 Georgia hospitals that received a donation from Colony Bank include Brooks County Hospital (Quitman), Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas), Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Moultrie), Crisp Regional Hospital (Cordele), Dodge County Hospital (Eastman), Dorminy Medical Center (Fitzgerald), Phoebe Worth Medical Center (Sylvester), Polk Medical Center (Cedartown), Tift Regional Medical Center (Tifton), and Upson Regional Medical Center (Thomaston).

“Colony Bank’s engagement in this one-of-a-kind program for our state’s rural hospitals is invaluable. The bank’s contributions to multiple rural hospitals through Georgia HEART are sustaining acts for each of their communities. Colony Bank is enabling life-saving treatments to be administered and is truly elevating the level of healthcare in rural Georgia,” said Lisa Kelly, Executive Director of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 38 locations throughout Georgia. At Colony Bank, we offer a wide range of banking services including personal banking, business banking, mortgage solutions, government guaranteed lending solutions, and more. We have expanded our services to also include consumer insurance products, such as automotive, homeowners, and other insurance needs for our community. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN.” For more information, please visit colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on social media.

