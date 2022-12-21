Protagonist Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will offer a corporate presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 9-12 in San Francisco, California.

Presentation Details:
Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Time: 7:30 a.m. PT
Location: Westin St. Francis, 335 Powell Street, San Francisco.

A webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Protagonist Therapeutics website at http://investors.protagonist-inc.com/.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities rusfertide and PN-235 in advanced stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 stage of development. The Phase 3 VERIFY and Phase 2 REVIVE studies of rusfertide in polycythemia vera are ongoing. Protagonist retains all worldwide development and commercialization rights to rusfertide.

Protagonist has partnered with Janssen Biotech, Inc. on the development of oral IL-23 receptor antagonist PN-235 (JNJ-77242113) for all clinical indications, including psoriasis and inflammatory bowel diseases. PN-235 is currently in multiple clinical studies including a Phase 2b study in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, led by Janssen.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For more information on Protagonist, please visit the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

logo_protagonist_feb14_rgb.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF72137&sd=2022-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protagonist-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301708553.html

SOURCE Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF72137&Transmission_Id=202212211605PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF72137&DateId=20221221
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.