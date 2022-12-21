Rexford Industrial Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A conference call with senior management will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the live telephone conference call, please access the following dial-in numbers at least five minutes prior to the start time.
1-877-407-0789 (for domestic callers)
1-201-689-8562 (for international callers)

A webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode at ir.rexfordindustrial.com.

Conference call playback will be available through March 9, 2023 and can be accessed using the following numbers and pass code 13734260.
1-844-512-2921 (for domestic callers)
1-412-317-6671 (for international callers)

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest demand, lowest supply market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 346 properties with approximately 41.8 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member. For more information, please visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

Contact:

Aric Chang
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets
310.734.6952
[email protected]

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

