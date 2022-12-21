Nabors Wins S&P Global Energy Award, Capping a Year of Significant Energy Transition Achievements

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 21, 2022

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) was awarded the Energy Transition Award – Upstream at the 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards gala on December 8. Nabors was one of seven finalists in the category.

2022_Platts_Global_Energy_Awards.jpg

Judges called Nabors "highly respected and progressive," with one stating, "Nabors has proven that they know how to do carbon." Impressed by the Company's emissions reduction initiatives, the judges recognized Nabors for its broad efforts to lower the carbon intensity of its drilling operations, invest in emerging energy technologies and for continuing to set and achieve aggressive corporate goals.

Anthony Petrello, Chairman, President and CEO of Nabors, said: "Nabors has ventured into exciting, and what is arguably the world's most topical, territory. Energy transition is core to our future strategy as an energy technology company. I am proud of our progress and looking forward to leveraging fully, with the same insight, ingenuity and hard work, the doors we have already opened."

Siggi Meissner, President – Energy Transition and Industrial Automation, said: "Nabors believes hydrocarbons will play a vital role in the energy mix for decades to come. We also know all forms of energy will be required to meet society's ever-growing need for clean, reliable and affordable energy. We are developing technologies that deliver responsible hydrocarbon production while also investing in high-growth potential, clean technologies that broaden and diversify the energy mix."

The award comes exactly one year after Nabors formally announced its energy transition strategy. The Company created a new business line, Nabors Energy Transition Solutions, focused on internally developing technologies for the responsible production and use of hydrocarbons. As part of its strategy, Nabors has also placed investments in companies within the energy transition space with adjacent technologies and potential operational synergies.

Over the past year, the Company has deployed several energy transition solutions on Nabors and non-Nabors rigs across three continents while making significant progress on its own hydrogen and carbon tech R&E.

In addition, the Company has invested in seven clean energy startups concentrating on geothermal, energy storage and emissions monitoring and is currently developing technologies and commercial offerings jointly with several of these companies.

To learn more about our sustainability initiatives, visit Nabors 2021 ESG Report.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With operations in more than 15 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Media Contacts:

Brian Brooks
+1 281-775-4370
[email protected]

Robin Davidson
+1 281-775-3427
[email protected]

Investor Contacts:

William C. Conroy
+1 281-775-2423
[email protected]

Kara K. Peak
+1 281-775-4954
[email protected]

nabors_industries_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA72119&sd=2022-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nabors-wins-sp-global-energy-award-capping-a-year-of-significant-energy-transition-achievements-301708548.html

SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA72119&Transmission_Id=202212211615PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA72119&DateId=20221221
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.