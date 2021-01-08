O3 Mining Files Early Warning Report in Respect of NewOrigin Gold Corp.

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022

TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") announces that it has filed an early warning report in respect of its holdings NewOrigin Gold Corp. ("NewOrigin"). After giving effect to its acquisition of common shares of NewOrigin (the "NewOrigin Shares") in 2021 and participation in the offering of units by NewOrigin which closed on December 20, 2022, the Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary O3 Markets Inc., acquired an aggregate of 6,600,000 NewOrigin Shares and 3,900,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), representing approximately 11.6% of the issued and outstanding NewOrigin Shares on a basic basis (approximately 17.3% of the issued and outstanding NewOrigin Shares on a partially diluted basis).

O3_Mining_Inc__O3_Mining_Files_Early_Warning_Report_in_Respect_o.pdf?p=pdfthumbnail

On January 8, 2021, the Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary O3 Markets Inc., subscribed for 2,400,000 units of NewOrigin for an aggregate subscription price of $300,000, with each unit comprising one NewOrigin Share and one Warrant, exercisable at a price of $0.18 per NewOrigin Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance (the "Initial Acquisition"). After giving effect to the Initial Acquisition, the Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary O3 Markets Inc., held approximately 4.9% of the then issued and outstanding NewOrigin Shares on a non-diluted basis (approximately 9.3% of the then issued and outstanding NewOrigin Shares on a partially diluted basis).

Subsequently, on May 31, 2021, in connection with the sale of 100% of the Kinebik Gold Project (the "Kinebik Project") by the Corporation to NewOrigin, the Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary O3 Markets Inc., was issued 2,700,000 NewOrigin Shares as consideration for the Kinebik Project for an aggregate deemed value of $446,000 (the "Second Acquisition"). After giving effect to the Initial Acquisition and Second Acquisition, the Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary O3 Markets Inc., held approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding NewOrigin Shares on a non-diluted basis (approximately 13.9% of the issued and outstanding NewOrigin Shares on a partially diluted basis).

Most recently, on December 20, 2022, the Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary O3 Markets Inc., subscribed for 1,500,000 units of NewOrigin for an aggregate subscription price of $75,000, with each unit comprising one NewOrigin Share and one Warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per NewOrigin Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance (the "Third Acquisition", together with the Initial Acquisition and Second Acquisition, the "Acquisitions").

Immediately after giving effect to the Acquisitions, the Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary O3 Markets Inc., had beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, 6,600,000 NewOrigin Shares and 3,900,000 Warrants, representing approximately 11.6% of the issued and outstanding NewOrigin Shares on a non-diluted basis (approximately 17.3% of the issued and outstanding NewOrigin Shares on a partially diluted basis).

The Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary O3 Markets Inc., acquired the NewOrigin securities for investment purposes. The Corporation intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment in NewOrigin, and may decide to acquire or dispose of additional securities of NewOrigin as future circumstances may dictate.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated December 21, 2022. The early warning report respecting the Acquisitions has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under NewOrigin's issuer profile. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by the Corporation, please contact José Vizquerra Benavides at 1 (833) 979-3516 (Toll Free) or refer to SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under NewOrigin's issuer profile.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success, and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (66,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

O3_Mining_Inc__O3_Mining_Files_Early_Warning_Report_in_Respect_o.jpg

favicon.png?sn=TO72263&sd=2022-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/o3-mining-files-early-warning-report-in-respect-of-neworigin-gold-corp-301708599.html

SOURCE O3 Mining Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO72263&Transmission_Id=202212211630PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO72263&DateId=20221221
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.