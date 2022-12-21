Goldman Sachs honors The Naked Market's Harrison Fugman and Alex Kost as part of their Top 100 Builders & Innovators of 2022

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (

NYSE:GS, Financial) recognized The Naked Market's founders Harrison Fugman and Alex Kost as two of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

The_Naked_Market_co_founders.jpg

Goldman Sachs selected Fugman and Kost from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

The duo founded The Naked Market in 2019 as a next generation CPG business that creates, owns and operates a portfolio of food & beverage brands. The company owns 5 brands including nationally distributed brands Flock and Rob's Backstage Popcorn.

"We are proud and humbled to have been recognized as entrepreneurs by an institution as esteemed as Goldman Sachs. GS has seen many great builders over the years, and so to be recognized in our field is a great honor," said Fugman & Kost, Co-founders of The Naked Market.

"We're delighted to recognize The Naked Market's Harrison Fugman and Alex Kost as two of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022," said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consisted of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

For more information visit www.thenakedmarket.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF72165&sd=2022-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldman-sachs-honors-the-naked-markets-harrison-fugman-and-alex-kost-as-part-of-their-top-100-builders--innovators-of-2022-301708594.html

SOURCE The Naked Market

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF72165&Transmission_Id=202212211622PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF72165&DateId=20221221
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.