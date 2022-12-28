Nike Inc.'s ( NKE, Financial) investors had a difficult 2022 on the back of disappointing financial results. While broader macroeconomic headwinds have not made the situation not look very optimistic about the future, the manufacturer of sports apparel and footwear gave investors plenty of reasons to smile when it issued its fiscal second-quarter 2023 earnings report on Tuesday.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based athletic apparel company had a great quarter compared to what Wall Street was expecting. Despite higher costs, Nike reported impressive revenue and somewhat lower inventory levels. As more consumers turn to digital solutions for their shopping needs, the retailer is standing out from the competition with record-breaking digital sales of $5.4 billion, which were up 16% from the previous quarter and 25% year over year.

Despite the headwinds, it looks like Nike is sitting comfortably atop its industry niche as it continues investing in innovative solutions and quality products.

Nike reassures investors with a great quarterly report

Nike had an impressive quarter, easily topping Wall Street's expectations and raising its outlook. Its success in clearing through a high inventory pile is especially notable as the company continues to prove it is agile and able to respond to changing trends. With the implementation of successful strategies designed to reach its customers both online and through stores, Nike remains well-positioned for future growth.

Net income for the three months ended Nov. 30 came to $1.33 billion, or 85 cents per share, a slight dip from the prior-year quarter's total of $1.34 billion, or 83 cents per share. However, revenue surged 17% to $13.32 billion versus $11.36 billion a year earlier. These results indicate the company is still on its path of positive growth and steady expansion.

Inventories rose 43% due to an overabundance of stock that led to aggressive price reductions. The lower wholesale cost helped Nike maintain a 42.9% gross margin, as opposed to 45.9% last year.

In a statement, CEO John Donahoe said he believes the company is already past its inventory peak and will not experience an inventory glut in the future.

The company's selling and administrative expenses increased by 10% last year. Most of this was due to investments in advertising and marketing, as well as Nike Direct, which is leading its transition away from wholesale suppliers.

The investment in Nike Direct has certainly paid off. Online sales jumped by 25%, while overall Nike Direct sales surged 16% to a record high of $5.4 billion this quarter on the back of growth in the digital membership platform.

One major issue for Nike, however, was sales in its third-largest market, China, were weak in the most recent quarter. Due to lingering Covid-19 lockdowns, sales continued to decline, a trend the company has recorded over the last several quarters.

Despite disruptions, Nike has persevered and survived the uncertain market conditions of 2022, with Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend announcing on an earnings call that the company’s revenue is continuing to grow. This strong performance highlights the sports apparel manufacturer's resilience and ability to thrive in difficult times. While other retailers have been met with roadblocks and turbulence, Nike has achieved another remarkable quarter. With such success under its belt, it will be exciting to see what it will achieve in the next part of 2023.

Defensive characteristics add to its appeal

Nike is now on the path to becoming a true dividend aristocrat. The company has managed to increase its dividend for 15 consecutive years. This steady growth over the last several decades truly solidifies the company's status as one of the biggest and most reliable companies in terms of dividends paid out. Unsurprisingly, investors have gained confidence and stuck by it through its impressive run.

Over the past decade, Nike has consistently demonstrated financial stability. By not paying out more than half of its earnings, it has maintained a healthy dividend payout ratio, providing investors with increased security and confidence. And this sustainability of dividends is further reflected in its dividend coverage ratio, showing how many times the company can pay cash dividends to shareholders with its earnings per share. This long-term financial performance offers reassurance of the company’s financial well-being for investors seeking steady returns for years to come.

Takeaway

The last quarter has been extremely positive for Nike thanks to its hard work and dedication, and it could not have come at a better time. With the holiday season just around the corner, the company is in a great place financially and investors' confidence in its financial security is increasing by the day.

This quarter's strong results should reverse any negative sentiment that may have been felt previously and put Nike in an even more advantageous position as it look ahead to what will no doubt be a busy but successful year.