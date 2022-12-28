Carnival Sails Into Calmer Waters

Things are finally getting better for the embattled company and the sector

Summary
  • After the pandemic threatened to rout its business, Carnival is slowly getting back to normal.
  • Financials are moving in the right direction, and efficiency is improving.
  • The stock remains depressed, which could make it an attractive deep-value pick despite the weakened balance sheet.
Article's Main Image

There was finally some good news coming from cruise operator Carnival Corp. (

CCL, Financial) recently. The company has reported that bookings of its cruise line picked up, causing its shares to jump more than 4% on Wednesday.

1605702438235504640.png

CCL Data by GuruFocus

Fuelling this enthusiasm further is the strong optimism displayed by CEO Josh Weinstein, who confidently asserted that the company is heading toward strong profitability. These statements couldn't come at a better time for investors, who have been growing increasingly worried that the company's balance sheet is doomed.

Despite the considerable market turbulence resulting from the global pandemic, Carnival demonstrated its resilience and foresight by continuing to focus on business improvements, even when its share prices plummeted by as much as 80% at the end of 2019, with ships staying in port and strict cleaning procedures needing to be implemented. It is clear that although this has been a demoralizing situation for all investors, Carnival has come out of the wreckage intact somehow.

Financial results affirm Carnival's recovery is well and truly underway

The latest quarterly results from Carnival certainly show that the company is on the right track in my view. After a challenging year, Carnival reported a significant increase in revenue year over year, which has signaled to investors and customers alike that the company is heading in the right direction. Impressive performance has been achieved by focusing on growth initiatives and expanding into new markets with innovative products and services. These strategies have enabled Carnival to increase its revenue and meet changing consumer demands. This news confirms that Carnival is taking the necessary steps to ensure its continued success in the future.

Though losses after tax for the quarter totaled $1.6 billion, showing only a modest increase since last year's losses after tax of $2.6 billion, the company saw full-year losses of $6.1 billion, a great improvement from last year's losses $9.5 billion. Furthermore, revenues for the quarter and year grew substantially; quarterly revenue jumped to $3.81 billion, while annual revenue was a strong $12.2 billion as all Carnival ships returned to service. Notably, per-passenger revenue has now exceeded pre-Covid levels, providing cause for optimism.

The news from Carnival was heartening. Following the relaxation of Covid testing protocols, the company's booking volumes have strengthened, and cancellation trends are improving. A measurable increase in bookings across all brands has offered hope for the future, and December ended strongly, indicating a prosperous new year to come. With 2023 paving the way for more newly delivered vessels, occupancy rates rose 19 percentage points below 2019 levels this past quarter – an impressive improvement over the previous three months. Carnival says its outlook remains positive as travelers make reservations and explore different locations.

Carnival is a leaner enterprise after the pandemic

Despite the struggles and financial repercussions of the pandemic, major cruise lines were able to provide their passengers with credit vouchers for future voyages as a way of compensating them for cancellations. This gesture was not only one of great customer service, but it shows that while this cost has hit hard, it is manageable because it was put off until the future and ultimately will be a finite challenge that can be handled.

On top of the credit voucher situation, the cruise lines have gone above and beyond to ensure their vessels are up-to-date regarding cleaning protocols, health certifications and modifications, as paying these expenses now will be better than the consequences of dealing with more sick passengers onboard. The proactive efforts put forth by cruise companies to tackle these issues demonstrate a genuine commitment to continuing operations once circumstances improve.

On a more company-specific front, Carnival has recently rolled out Service Power Packages, an exciting initiative designed to reduce costs. These upgrades involve simple changes like LED lighting and enhanced HVAC systems that can have a big impact. The move will also encourage environmentalists: Carnival expects a 10% drop in fuel consumption rates by 2023, resulting in lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Recent efforts also include the push to return full capacity to guest services. According to Carnival's September earning report, lines are now operating at 95% capacity. And with pandemic boarding requirements lifted in most markets, things are on the mend for Carnival.

Still, while the situation has improved, even returning to full operations will still mean Carnival is a leaner enterprise than it was in the past. The massive amounts of debt it had to issue in order to stay afloat mean its interest payments are taking a much bigger slice of the pie than they used to, and this is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.

1605705213224779776.png

Takeaway

Despite Carnival's significant dip in stock price and the massive amount of debt it has taken on, I believe the recent positive earnings results show that the company is finally well on the path to recovery. Carnival has been making strides to recover even without strong revenue, which is admirable and could mean better times to come as revenue continues growing.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
