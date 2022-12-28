CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (AppTech) ( APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless, omni-channel commerce between businesses and consumers, holds Fireside Chat between AppTech CEO, Luke D’Angelo, and CNBC and Fox Business Network Market Analyst Kenny Polcari. Polcari sits down with D’Angelo to discuss future growth and outlines the most recent Company events. Viewers can watch the interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wtwhYGv4Bs



AppTech was also recently viewed on Fox business as one of the best long-term companies to have in your five-year stock plan, seen here: http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6317511890112/.

About Kenny Polcari

Polcari is currently the Managing Partner of Kace Capital Advisors, Chief Market Strategist at SlateStone Wealth, sits on the Advisory Board of The Headstrong Project, and is a member of the National Organization of Investment Professionals. He started his career on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as an institutional broker starting in 1985 and graduated from Boston University, School of Management in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. ( APCX) is an innovative Fintech company whose mission is to deliver a better way for businesses to provide their customers with customizable, immersive commerce experiences. Commerse, its all-new, patent-backed technology platform powering seamless omni-channel Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service (CXS), drives highly secure, scalable, cross-border digital banking, text-to-pay, and merchant services altogether from a single, unified stack designed to increase operational efficiencies and growth for businesses while providing the economic convenience their customers demand from today’s commerce experiences. For more information, visit apptechcorp.com.

