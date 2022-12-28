Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) and Isoplexis Corporation is fair to Berkeley shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, IsoPlexis shareholders will receive 0.612 shares of Berkeley stock for each IsoPlexis share they hold. Following the close of the transaction, Berkeley shareholders will own approximately 75.2% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Berkeley shareholders to contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected]

The investigation concerns whether Berkeley and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Berkeley shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Berkeley shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Berkeley shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

