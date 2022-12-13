Sims Limited Named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Limited (ASX: SGM), a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy, announced today that the company has been included on the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for its sustainable business practices. As of December 13, 2022, the company has also performed in the top decile of the steel industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

DJSI_2022_EMBLEM.jpg

"Inclusion in the DJSI ranking is recognition of the work that Sims Limited is doing to deliver on our purpose."

"Inclusion in the DJSI ranking is an important recognition of the work that Sims Limited is doing to deliver on our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, while also delivering value for our shareholders, the communities where we operate and society," said Elise Gautier, group chief risk and sustainability officer. "Our portfolio of businesses are making strong progress in the sustainability industry, and this latest recognition builds on the momentum we've seen this year from several industry bodies, including being recognised as a leader on climate change action by CDP."

The DJSI evaluates the performance of companies by analysing environmental, social and economic dimensions of management and performance. Sims Limited scored in the top quartile in key focus areas, including human rights, environmental reporting, occupational health and safety, and climate strategy.

"Our strategy for growth is embedded within our sustainability strategy, reflecting the importance of our business portfolio in enabling a circular, low-carbon future," continued Ms. Gautier. "We continue to hit new milestones, including meeting our target for women in leadership roles two years early, reducing our emissions by 21 percent from FY20 levels, and record safety performance."

The company's actions toward mitigating climate impact were recognized in 2022 by other leading global benchmarks for sustainability, such as the Corporate Knights rankings – the Global 100 and the Carbon Clean200 – and Sims Limited was also included on the first ever Financial Times/Nikkei Asia Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific list. In 2021, Sims Limited received the inaugural Terra Carta Seal, an honor from His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

To learn more about how Sims Limited delivers social, environmental and economic value, visit the company's FY22 Sustainability Reporting Suite.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy that employs 4,400 employees who operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM), and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). The company's purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives them to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.

About DJSI

The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The DJSI, including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks. The DJSI World applies a transparent, rules-based constituent selection process based on the companies' S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA consists of a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participating companies. This year, more than 10,000 publicly traded companies were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA.

Sims_Limited_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF72394&sd=2022-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sims-limited-named-to-the-2022-dow-jones-sustainability-index-301708709.html

SOURCE Sims Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF72394&Transmission_Id=202212212048PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF72394&DateId=20221221
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.