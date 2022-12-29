KKR Makes New Purchase of SK E&S' Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR entered into an agreement with South Korean energy company, SK E&S to acquire SK E&S’ newly issued redeemable convertible preferred shares (“RCPS”).

The transaction marks KKR’s second investment in SK E&S through the purchase of newly issued RCPS, following an initial investment in November 2021, which has been used by SK E&S to accelerate its growth and transformation into a global clean energy solutions provider. According to SK E&S, SK E&S now looks to secure liquidity to de-lever as well as capture post-pandemic opportunities across energy and renewable assets.

Keith Kim, a Managing Director on KKR’s Infrastructure team, said, “We are pleased to extend our collaboration with SK E&S and support its mission-critical diversification into renewable energy solutions both within and outside of Korea. We are also excited to deepen our existing relationship with SK Group, and believe that this transaction is highly aligned with KKR’s broader strategy to create tailored solutions to support the corporate objectives of Korean enterprises.”

Established in 1999, SK E&S is a member of the SK Group, one of South Korea’s largest conglomerates. SK E&S engages in a range of businesses, including upstream interests such as overseas gas field development and downstream instreams such as power generation, district energy, and city gas. SK E&S today looks to advance its goal to accelerate its growth to become a leading global clean energy solution provider by focusing on hydrogen as well as renewable energy and related energy solutions.

KKR makes its investment from its Asia Pacific infrastructure strategy, which looks to support infrastructure assets and businesses with growth potential across developed and developing Asian markets, including South Korea, India, Philippines, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and China. The investment in SK E&S also marks KKR’s latest investment in South Korea and the renewables sector. Since 2011, KKR has deployed over US$15 billion in equity globally to invest in renewable assets, such as solar and wind, which have an operational power generation capacity of 23 GW, as of December 31, 2021. In Asia Pacific, KKR sees renewables as core to its infrastructure strategy and seeks to invest behind the significant opportunities across the region.

The transaction also marks KKR’s latest investment in South Korea, and builds on its track record as an active investor across asset classes including infrastructure, private equity, real estate and credit.

About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221221005654r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005654/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.