CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ( TSXV:FLY, Financial) ( OTCQX:FLYLF, Financial) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today regrets to announce that William T. "Bill" Tempany, the Company's Interim CEO and a member of the Company's Board of Directors, passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2022.

The Board of Directors issued the following statement: "We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Bill Tempany. Our hearts go out to Bill's family, friends, and his beloved and loyal team. He was truly a larger-than-life figure and a software and aviation pioneer, who enjoyed a long and distinguished career as a serial entrepreneur including leading the capital pool which initially took FLYHT public in 2003. Bill re-assumed the CEO role at FLYHT just over two years ago and quickly refocused the Company on a software-first strategy, introducing the Actionable Intelligence suite of solutions to help the aviation industry operate more efficiently. While we take a moment to grieve and reflect, we remain laser-focused on safeguarding Bill's legacy and building on the fantastic momentum he generated over the past couple of years."

Nina Jonsson, FLYHT's Executive Chairman, added, "Bill viewed the success of FLYHT as an important life mission and leaves the company in excellent hands. Under Bill's leadership and dedication, FLYHT developed the Edge family of products that incorporates over 20 years of intellectual property development bundled in a 5G capable aviation solution. Perhaps Bill's greatest legacy is his hand-picked bench of talent. For the past two years he steadfastly retained the ‘Interim' title while he focused on strategy, M&A and capital markets."

The Company has named Kent Jacobs, President, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Tempany had promoted Mr. Jacobs in November 2021, to oversee day-to-day operations and to launch and commercialize the Edge. Mr. Jacobs is an aviation industry veteran of more than 25 years, and has worked side by side with Mr. Tempany for over two decades. He holds a B.Sc. in Computer Science from the University of Calgary and was also a commercial pilot, flying charters for several years. Mr. Jacobs was instrumental in the design and commercialization of FLYHT's launch products, the AFIRS 220 and UpTime.

"Today is a sad day as I mourn the loss of my friend and mentor.I am honored and committed to carrying forward his remarkable legacy," said Kent Jacobs.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS™, an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

