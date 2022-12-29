Directorate Change

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Ecora Resources PLC ( LSE:ECOR, Financial)( TSX:ECOR, Financial) announces the appointment of Christine Coignard as an independent non-executive director of the Company, effective from 1 January 2023. Christine will also serve on the Company's remuneration and sustainability committees.

Christine has over 30 years' experience in the finance and mining sectors. Christine is Founder and Managing Director of Coignard & Haas GmbH, a corporate finance advisory firm specialising on emerging markets and on a range of commodities including copper, iron ore, PGMs and rare earths. She has also worked as Managing Director of HCF International Advisers, a leading independent strategic and corporate finance adviser to the metals and mining sector. Prior to that Christine was Head of Investment, Strategy and Corporate Finance at Norilsk Nickel PJSC following several years of serving in various risk, project finance and corporate finance roles in global banks.

Christine is currently a non-executive director of Eramet SA where she is a member of both the strategy and sustainability, and the audit, risk and ethics committees. In addition, Christine is also currently an independent non-executive director of Rigel Resources Acquisition Corp.

Between 2014 and 2020 Christine was an independent non-executive director of Polymetal International Plc, serving as a member of the audit & risk committee, the nomination committee and the remuneration committee throughout this period, chairing the remuneration committee from 2015 to 2020. Christine also served as senior independent director between 2014 and 2018.

Patrick Meier, Chairman of Ecora, commented:

"Christine was a stand-out candidate and we are delighted she has agreed to join the Board. She has a huge amount of Board experience and sector knowledge that will make her a valuable addition to the Board of Ecora."

Christine Coignard commented:

"I am delighted to be joining the Board of Ecora Resources and look forward to contributing to the future growth of the Company."

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy. We will achieve this through building a diversified portfolio of scale over high quality assets that drives low volatility earnings growth and shareholder returns.

The mining sector has an essential role to play in the energy transition, with commodities such as copper, nickel and cobalt - key materials for manufacturing batteries and electric vehicles. Copper also plays a critical role in our electricity grids. All these commodities are mined and there are not enough mines in operation today to supply the volume required to achieve the energy transition.

Our strategy is to acquire royalties and streams over low-cost operations and projects with strong management teams, in well-established mining jurisdictions. Our portfolio has been reweighted to provide material exposure to this commodity basket and we have successfully transitioned from a coal orientated royalty business in 2014 to one that by 2026 will be materially coal free and comprised of over 90% exposure to commodities that support a sustainable future. The fundamental demand outlook for these commodities over the next decade is very strong, which should significantly increase the value of our royalty portfolio.

Ecora's shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market ( OTCQX:ECRAF, Financial).

