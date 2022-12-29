U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed that the goal date for an approval decision on Alvotech’s license application for AVT02 is April 13, 2023





FDA has completed review of Alvotech’s application of AVT02 as an interchangeable to high-concentration of Humira ® and confirmed that the data provided are sufficient to support a determination of interchangeability; approval requires satisfactory outcome of upcoming facility reinspection





and confirmed that the data provided are sufficient to support a determination of interchangeability; approval requires satisfactory outcome of upcoming facility reinspection Alvotech is anticipating a facility reinspection by the FDA in the first quarter of 2023

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvotech ( ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, announced today that the FDA has granted a new Biosimilar User Fee Amendment (BsUFA) goal date of April 13, 2023, for Alvotech’s original Biologics License Application (BLA) for AVT02 as biosimilar to Humira®. Approval of the application requires satisfactory outcome of a reinspection of Alvotech’s facility in Reykjavik, Iceland. Alvotech is working with the FDA to schedule a reinspection in the first quarter of 2023.

Communications from the FDA regarding Alvotech’s application supporting interchangeability of AVT02, including a Complete Response Letter received on December 20, 2022, confirmed that the application review is complete. The key requirement for approval is the same as for the original BLA, which is a satisfactory outcome of the facility reinspection.

“I’m very pleased to receive confirmation from the FDA that it has completed its review of the interchangeability application for AVT02 and that approval can be granted after Alvotech has fulfilled the agency’s inspection requirements. We remain excited about the anticipated launch of AVT02 in the U.S. on July 1, 2023 and strongly believe that Alvotech’s interchangeable biosimilar will increase patient access in the U.S. to this important therapy,” said Robert Wessman, Founder and Executive Chairman of Alvotech.

AVT02 has been launched in 17 markets around the world, including Canada, Germany, and France and has received marketing approval in 35 countries. In March of 2022, Alvotech reached a settlement agreement that grants Alvotech a license entry date in the United States of July 1, 2023. Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ( and TASE: TEVA), is Alvotech’s exclusive strategic partner for the commercialization of AVT02 in the United States.

About AVT02

AVT02 is a monoclonal antibody and has been approved as a biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab) in the 27 EU member countries, Norway, Lichtenstein, Iceland, the UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and Saudi Arabia. It is currently marketed in sixteen countries in Europe and in Canada. Dossiers are under review in multiple countries, including in the United States.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech’s current pipeline contains eight biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com . None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

