NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, announced today it has completed the Standard Plant Design (SPD) project ahead of schedule. This announcement demonstrates NuScale’s preparedness for facility construction and equipment procurement and manufacturing of long-lead major engineered equipment, while underscoring the company’s unmatched level of progress toward delivering VOYGR™ SMR power plants to customers around the world.

The SPD provides customers with a generic VOYGR power plant design that will serve as a starting point for deploying site-specific designs. The SPD encompasses 12,000 deliverables to support client-licensing and deployment activities including:

Full material takeoffs

Equipment lists

Data sheets

Architectural and construction drawings and specifications

Detailed system design specifications and calculations

Electrical single-lines and load lists

Mechanical piping and instrumentation diagrams

Along with these deliverables, a comprehensive 3D model of the power plant was produced, providing a crucial asset for potential customers to evaluate and leverage when determining the suitability of NuScale’s technology.

“NuScale is approaching year end with another incredible achievement for our organization, and today’s announcement is another example – showcasing our unparalleled technological maturity,” said John Hopkins, NuScale President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the completion of the SPD project, we are one step closer to helping our customers and the global community realize the benefits of advanced nuclear. Having the SPD, developed at our expense, along with a manufacture-ready NuScale Power Module™, and the NRC’s recent approval of our Emergency Planning Zone boundary methodology, clearly differentiates NuScale from the competition.”

The completed project offers a significant foothold for NuScale’s current and future customers, allowing them to focus investment and engineering resources on site-specific concerns during development. The SPD project was a key milestone for the organization in 2022, and the project’s completion further advances the company’s goal of deploying its SMR technology.

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is poised to meet the diverse energy needs of customers across the world. It has developed small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. The groundbreaking NuScale Power Module™ (NPM), a small, safe pressurized water reactor, can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) and can be scaled to meet customer needs. NuScale’s 12-module VOYGR™-12 power plant is capable of generating 924 MWe, and NuScale also offers four-module VOYGR-4 (308 MWe) and six-module VOYGR-6 (462 MWe) power plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

