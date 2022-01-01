Technology stocks were the best-performing assets before they began selling off in mid to late 2021, led by the “FAANG” stocks, which accounted for over one-quarter of the S&P 500 and which drove major returns over the past decade. However, since then, the rising interest rate and high inflation environment has popped the market bubble, and even tech giants that likely deserved most of their valuations have fallen due to the worsening economy. For value investors who like to invest in technology stocks, this could be a rare opportunity to pick up shares at bargain prices. Here are my two favorite technology stocks that have fallen into value territory in my opinion.

1. Apple

One of my favorite tech stocks is consumer electronics giant Apple ( AAPL, Financial), a pioneer in the computer and smartphone industry. The company released the first production PC with a graphical user interface in 1978. Since that point, Apple has continued to innovate. When the first iPhone was released in 2007, it changed the world with its touch screen and no buttons. Nowadays, Apple has a 55% market share of the U.S smartphone market, with its closest competitor Samsung ( XKRX:005930, Financial) having a 30% market share, according to GS Research. Samsung and other smartphone makers use the Android operating system from Alphabet's (GOOG)(GOOGL) Google.

I must admit, the modern-day iPhone generally only has incremental rather than revolutionary improvements in its technology. However, it is still rated equivalent or slightly better than competitor products from a pure feature standpoint. In addition, users are happy to pay a premium for the iPhone, which is a result of its brand power.

Apple is also expected to announce a virtual reality headset in 2023, according to reports by Bloomberg. This would be the latest effort in the company's move to expand its consumer electronics business into new areas. Apple is also rumored to be developing a car, but I believe this will be more challenging as Apple is an electronics company, and manufacturing a vehicle at scale is not exactly its specialty, despite what electric vehicle companies may claim about being technology companies rather than automotive companies.

Apple is also the top 13F portfolio holding of the legendary Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio).

Financials

Apple continued to report strong financial results in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2022. Revenue was $90.1 billion, which increased by 8% year over year and surpassed analyst estimates by $1.37 billion

This was a solid result overall, given the company experienced a 600 basis point headwind from a strong U.S. dollar, which impacted international revenue.

Apple’s product revenue increased by 9% year over year to $71 billion. This was driven by a new iPhone release with iPhone sales contributing to 47% of revenue. Apple’s concentration of revenue on iPhone sales has been a risk for the company which has paid off so far. However, I believe the company is aware of this and is aiming to diversify.

Apple has continually been building out its services business, which reported $19.2 billion in revenue for the quarter and increased by 5% year over year. This includes Apple's iCloud storage, which offers users a free amount of storage before upgrades are needed. This is also the higher margin part of the business, with a 70% gross margin versus 40% for the rest of the company.

Apple continued to be a “cash machine,” generating over $20 billion in free cash flow in the recent quarter, which rose by 51% year over year.

Its earnings per share came in at $1.29, which surpassed analyst expectations despite macroeconomic challenges.

Valuation

Apple trades at a price-earnings ratio of 21.81, which is 5% cheaper than its five-year average.

The GF Value chart ndicates a fair value of $174 per share for the stock and rates it as “modestly undervalued."

2. Applied Materials

Another favorite tech stock of mine with value characteristics is Applied Materials ( AMAT, Financial). This company is a leader in materials engineering for the semiconductor, display and solar photovoltaic (PV) cell industry. This is not a traditional “technology” stock, but I believe it qualifies as it supplies the technology sector with state-of-the-art materials that represent a leading technology in their own right.

Applied Materials is really the “backbone” behind the semiconductor industry. It boasts the world's largest semiconductor manufacturing company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( TSM, Financial), as a customer, as well as Samsung and even Intel ( INTC, Financial).

The company runs a research and development focused business and invested over $2.5 billion into this over the past year. Applied Materials also has over 15,700 patents, which gives it a competitive advantage

Financials

Applied Materials reported solid results for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Revenue was $6.75 billion, which beat analyst expectations of $6.44 billion.

These results were solid despite the cyclical downturn in the semiconductor industry. Applied Materials makes approximately 71% of its revenue from semiconductor foundry companies. The majority of these businesses are drastically slashing capital expenditures in order to meet the tepid market demand.

The company surprisingly reported solid earnings per share of $1.85, which beat analyst estimates by $0.15.

Applied Materials has a robust balance sheet with $2.581 billion in cash and short term investments. The company does have fairly high debt of $5.829 billion, but the majority of this is long-term debt.

Valuation

Applied Materials trades at a price-earnings ratio of 14.2, which is 22% cheaper than its five-year average.

The GF Value chart indicates a fair value of $123 per share, making the stock “modestly undervalued” based on GF Value.

Final thoughts

Both Apple and Applied Materials are fantastic companies in my view. Applied Materials is at the root of the semiconductor supply chain, while Apple is at the forefront of consumer electronics development. These companies have very different business models, but both look poised to continue to grow long-term. Apple is currently looking most enticing right now in my view, as its strong brand means the company has pricing power in the recessionary environment, while Applied Materials could face more short-term downside risk due to the downturn in the semiconductor industry.