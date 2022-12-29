CI Financial Reports Record Total Assets of $384.9 Billion for November 2022

CI+Financial+Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) today reported preliminary total assets of $384.9 billion as at November 30, 2022, an all-time month-end high for the company. The total consisted of asset management assets of $121.7 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $79.9 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $183.3 billion.

On November 10, 2022, CI completed the acquisition of Kore Private Wealth, LLC, a New York City-based registered investment advisor that focuses on meeting the unique and complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families through comprehensive, interdisciplinary wealth management services. The firm now operates under the name CI Kore Private Wealth.

CI FINANCIAL CORP.
November 30, 2022
PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS (C$ Billions)

ENDING ASSETS

November
2022

October
2022

% Change

November
2021

% Change

Asset management (1)

$121.7

$116.4

4.6%

$141.8

-14.2%

Canada wealth management

$79.9

$76.2

4.9%

$78.6

1.7%

U.S. wealth management (2)

$183.3

$171.9

6.6%

$110.1

66.5%

TOTAL ASSETS

$384.9

$364.4

5.6%

$330.5

16.5%

ASSET MANAGEMENT –
AVERAGE AUM

November
2022

October
2022

September
2022

Fiscal
2021

% Change

Monthly average

$118.3

$114.8

-

-

3.0%

Quarter-to-date average

$116.6

-

$119.1

-

-2.1%

Year-to-date average

$125.5

-

-

$137.9

-9.0%

  1. Includes $32.6 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at November 30, 2022 ($31.1 billion at October 31, 2022 and $35.3 billion at November 30, 2021).
  2. Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3452, 1.3623 and 1.2779 for November 2022, October 2022 and November 2021, respectively.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.

CI operates in three segments:

  • Asset Management, which includes the operations of CI Global Asset Management and Australia-based GSFM Pty Ltd.
  • Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.
  • U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth US, a national network of best-in-class wealth management teams.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CIXX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn+page.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005129/en/

