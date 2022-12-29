CI+Financial+Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) today reported preliminary total assets of $384.9 billion as at November 30, 2022, an all-time month-end high for the company. The total consisted of asset management assets of $121.7 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $79.9 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $183.3 billion.
On November 10, 2022, CI completed the acquisition of Kore Private Wealth, LLC, a New York City-based registered investment advisor that focuses on meeting the unique and complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families through comprehensive, interdisciplinary wealth management services. The firm now operates under the name CI Kore Private Wealth.
CI FINANCIAL CORP.
|
ENDING ASSETS
|
November
|
October
|
% Change
|
November
% Change
|
Asset management (1)
|
$121.7
|
$116.4
|
4.6%
|
$141.8
-14.2%
|
Canada wealth management
|
$79.9
|
$76.2
|
4.9%
|
$78.6
1.7%
|
U.S. wealth management (2)
|
$183.3
|
$171.9
|
6.6%
|
$110.1
66.5%
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$384.9
|
$364.4
|
5.6%
|
$330.5
16.5%
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT –
|
November
|
October
|
September
|
Fiscal
% Change
|
Monthly average
|
$118.3
|
$114.8
|
-
|
-
3.0%
|
Quarter-to-date average
|
$116.6
|
-
|
$119.1
|
-
-2.1%
|
Year-to-date average
|
$125.5
|
-
|
-
|
$137.9
-9.0%
- Includes $32.6 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at November 30, 2022 ($31.1 billion at October 31, 2022 and $35.3 billion at November 30, 2021).
- Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3452, 1.3623 and 1.2779 for November 2022, October 2022 and November 2021, respectively.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.
CI operates in three segments:
- Asset Management, which includes the operations of CI Global Asset Management and Australia-based GSFM Pty Ltd.
- Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.
- U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth US, a national network of best-in-class wealth management teams.
CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CIXX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn+page.
CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005129/en/