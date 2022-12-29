REPLY: The Reply Research 'Cloud Governance: Focus on FinOps' Has Revealed That the Key to Reap the Benefits of Cloud Computing Are Cultural Change, Increased Investment in Governance and Cost Optimisation

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The research conducted by Reply %22Cloud+Governance%3A+Focus+on+FinOps%22 confirms that the growing investments in cloud computing are usually followed by an increase in the adoption of governance models. These allow the governance of architectural or security aspects of the cloud and the optimisation of costs with the emerging FinOps methodology.

FinOps, unlike the more traditional IT Operations Management market, is a fast-growing segment that responds to the need for companies to have a more sophisticated strategic analysis of cloud cost models. FinOps introduces processes, tools and best practices that allow organisations to optimise their spending and, at the same time, reap the maximum benefits.

According to projections made by Reply in collaboration with PAC (Teknowlogy Group), in the Big-6 Country Cluster (USA, China, UK, Germany, France, India), investments in IT and cloud operations will grow from 37 to 54 billion euros by 2026, driven by the FinOps segment that will triple in value. The traditional data centre management sector’s size will decrease by almost 60 per cent, while cloud services management will double.

The Rising-6 cluster (Italy, The Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Poland, Romania) will experience a similar trend: a decline of almost 30% in traditional IT Operations, and an increase in investments in Cloud Operations and FinOps solutions, which will grow by almost 2.5 and 4 times respectively by 2026, crossing thresholds of EUR 3 billion and EUR 1.5 billion.

In the UK, the total IT and cloud operations market is expected to be worth EUR 3.5 billion, with cloud operations (EUR 2.4 billion) accounting for a large share. FinOps solutions will grow to EUR 731 million in 2026.

In addition to cost optimisation, proper cloud governance allows both to increase IT security and to make a company's IT operations more sustainable, thus, adding an element of focus to the sustainability of daily operations.

"In an increasingly interconnected and cloud-first world, the adoption of cloud computing is not a stand-alone project but one that must be integrated into the company's DNA. Cost optimisation, sustainability, security and agility are just some of the benefits of cloud computing which make it almost a must-have choice for all companies aiming to be lean and sustainable. Choosing to follow the FinOps methodology is a first step in this direction because it involves optimising operations and consequently downsizing infrastructure" commented Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply.

The full research can be downloaded here. This new research is part of the Reply+Market+Research series, which takes an in-depth look at the latest innovation trends in multiple sectors.

Reply
Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221222005246r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005246/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.