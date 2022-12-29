Start the Year with more savings. Switch to Verizon for just $25 per line. Guaranteed for 3 years.

Welcome to Verizon. For a limited time, get the savings you want on the network you deserve.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What: Welcome to Verizon. Starting tomorrow, switch to Verizon to get our best price ever. For a limited time, get Welcome Unlimited - with unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network - for just $25 per line per month for four lines (plus taxes and fees, with Auto Pay) when you bring four phones.1 And the price is guaranteed for 3 years! You don’t even need to buy a new phone. Just bring the one you have, it’s that easy.

Why: It’s the savings that last on the network you want. We’re making it easy to switch to Verizon with our best price ever - guaranteed for three years (price guarantee excludes taxes and fees).

How: Join Verizon, the network America relies on, and sign up for Welcome Unlimited. No need to buy a new phone. Bring the phone you have, and your phone number too, it’s that easy. Make an appointment at your local retail store, chat with us, or sign up online.

1 BYOD: $180 promo credit per phone applied over 36 mos when you add 4 new smartphone lines with your own 4G/5G smartphone on Welcome Unlimited plan. Limited time offer. Promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met. 3-year price guarantee: Applies only to then current base monthly rate; excludes taxes/fees, add’l plan discounts or promotions, and third-party services. Price guarantee void if any of the 4 lines are upgraded, canceled or moved to an ineligible plan. Welcome Unlimited: $30/line for 4 lines, less $5/line discount. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Unlimited 5G Nationwide/4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. All smartphone lines on the account must be on Welcome Unlimited and are eligible only for select device/other promotions. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

2 Personality rights of ALBERT EINSTEIN are used with the permission of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Represented exclusively by BEN Group Inc.

