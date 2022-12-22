Empaxis and EXL Join Forces to Help Wealth Management Firms Transform Their Operations

1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

El SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022

Global Leaders in Middle- and Back-Office Automation and Data and Analytics Combine Strengths

El SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empaxis, experts in middle- and back-office operations for wealth and asset managers, announced a partnership with EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. Pairing Empaxis' extensive middle- and back-office expertise, with EXL's proven data, analytics, and digital operations capabilities, this alliance will allow both firms to scale their wealth management solutions offerings.

When it comes to helping wealth managers increase productivity, automate manual processes, and cut unnecessary expenses, Empaxis and EXL both bring decades of specialized experience. The businesses will work together to develop solutions and services designed to help wealth management firms automate middle- and back-office operations.

"We're excited to be working with EXL. They're an excellent partner," says Stephen Van de Wetering, Founder and CEO of Empaxis. "Combining efforts allows us to offer our highly dedicated and robust middle- and back-office services to enterprise-scale, global wealth managers. This partnership will provide exceptional value to clients in this space."

"Working together with Empaxis, we are able to provide the wealth management industry with the right combination of breakthrough technology, data-led operational improvement solutions and human ingenuity to transform their businesses," said Narasimha Kini, executive vice president and Head of EXL's Emerging Business. "By combining our two businesses, we can provide our clients end-to-end support services that will help streamline their operations to gain a competitive advantage."

To learn more about Empaxis, visit www.empaxis.com; for more information about EXL, go to www.exlservice.com.

About Empaxis

Empaxis transforms investment operations through end-to-end process automation plus skilled outsourcing, enabling firms to dramatically lower costs, process faster, scale seamlessly, and deliver superior customer services. With almost 20 years of powerfully-proactive, fiercely-focused, data-driven experience, Empaxis generates impactful ROI to the backbone of firms: middle- and back-office operations. Headquartered in the US, and with offices in London and across India, Empaxis brings deep knowledge of the global capital markets; follow-the-sun workflow capabilities; and rigorously vetted, tested, and trained teams. For more information, visit: www.empaxis.com.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning ("ML"), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 43,100 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empaxis-and-exl-join-forces-to-help-wealth-management-firms-transform-their-operations-301708783.html

SOURCE Empaxis Data Management, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA72101&Transmission_Id=202212220700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA72101&DateId=20221222
