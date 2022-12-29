Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, February 23, 2023, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT through 11:59 p.m. EDT, Thursday, March 2, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13734995.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included 1,021 freestanding properties located in 38 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

