Oak+Street+Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The+Chicago+Tribune, amNY+Metro, Nola.com and The+Oklahoman, in addition to Energage's 2022+Top+Workplaces+USA award.

The Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage+LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“As a mission-driven organization, we know we must care for our teammates in order for them to provide the best care possible to our patients,” said Brian Clem, Chief Operating Officer of Oak Street Health. “We work hard to provide an environment where Oakies feel included, empowered and appreciated, and it is incredibly meaningful to be recognized, based on their direct feedback, as a great place to work across the country. I am so proud of our growing team that works together every day to transform primary care for older adults and rebuild healthcare as it should be.”

The Oak Street Health team is currently more than 5,900 employees strong across 21 states. The Company’s commitment to DE&I has created a culture and organization that is fundamentally inclusive where all teammates have a sense of belonging and can thrive professionally. Currently, 55% of our workforce identifies as Black or Hispanic/Latino and 57.8% of all managers and leadership are female. This dedication to building diverse teams and hiring employees to mirror the communities in which Oak Street Health serves has been a crucial part of how the Company both attracts and retains top talent, and delivers measurably better healthcare outcomes.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

To learn more about joining the growing team at Oak Street Health, click+here.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 160 centers across 21 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. The Company is a winner of Energage's 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, was recognized by Inc. on its inaugural Best-Led Companies of 2021 list and was honored as a recipient of the 2022 and 2021 Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program by the American Medical Association. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com or read its Social+Impact+Report.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit+energage.com or+topworkplaces.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005076/en/