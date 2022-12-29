PPG to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results Jan. 19

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the following details for its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings
release:

Thursday, Jan. 19, after U.S. stock markets close

Teleconference:

Friday, Jan. 20, 8 a.m. ET

PPG participants:

Tim Knavish, president and chief executive officer

Vincent J. Morales, senior vice president and chief financial officer

John Bruno, vice president, investor relations

Dial-in
registration:

Visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.netroadshow.com%2Fevents%2Flogin%3Fshow%3D273e775f%26amp%3BconfId%3D45435 to register for the conference call. Upon registering, you will receive your access details via email.

Webcast:

A live, listen-only webcast will be available via the PPG+Investor+Center.

Telephone
replay:

Available beginning at approximately 11 a.m. ET, Friday, Jan. 20 through 11:59 p.m. ET, Friday, Feb. 3.

Replay numbers:

US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403

US (Local): 1 929 458 6194

Canada: 1 226 828 7578

UK (Local): 0204 525 0658

All other locations: +44 204 525 0658

Access Code: 195860

Web replay:

Replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the PPG+Investor+Center and will remain through Thursday, Jan. 19, 2024

The news release will be available on the PPG+Investor+Center and PPG+Newsroom.

Prepared remarks and details regarding PPG’s operating segment results and other financials will be available on the PPG+Investor+Center after the earnings release.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

